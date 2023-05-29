B.S. Data Science candidates receive their certificates from IIT-Madras

May 29, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras distributed diploma and degree certificates to candidates who completed the B.S. in Data Science and Applications.

A total of 867 candidates have qualified in the programme and 41 of them received their certificates in person. In the programme launched in 2020, over 16,500 candidates are enrolled.

Meanwhile, 18 candidates have completed the credit requirement for the B.Sc. degree in two-and-a-half years. As many as 275 students received provisional certificates for completing the foundation and two diplomas and 531 candidates had completed one foundation and one diploma level. The candidates hail from diverse backgrounds and careers.

Prateek Bayan, an IAS officer of the 2019 batch Karnataka cadre, said he saw the programme “as a great learning opportunity”. He is the Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition and Development Rights, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. He said he took time out during weekends and in the evenings for learning. The quality of the course, flexibility and assignments and quizzes made learning easier and enjoyable, according to him.

As many as 164 candidates are from families with income of less than ₹5 lakh and were supported financially by the institute. Among them 150 candidates are fully funded through CSR support. The institute has introduced academic achievement recognition and the average age of the award winners ranged from 20 to 55 years.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the degree had completely changed the landscape of education in the country. The institute had reached out to women from families with an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh. Over 500 students from government schools had enrolled in the programme, he said. Mr. Kamakoti thanked the donors for supporting the student scholarships.

Venkat Viswanathan, chief executive officer of Latentview Analytics and an institute alumnus, said at a time when the global requirement for trained data science persons was around two million, India, with its large talent pool, could serve the economy and assist businesses across the world who face the same challenges in terms of adopting data science and being able to address it.

Professor in charge of the programme Andrew Thangaraj said it provides placement assistance to eligible students through industry interaction cell.

