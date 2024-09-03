Brothers killed in a road accident near Tirupattur

Two brothers were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling hit a parked lorry on Alangalam Main Road near Kandali town in Tirupattur on Tuesday. Police said the deceased has been identified as S. Raja (50) and his brother S. Ramesh (45). Both were employed as electricians in Kandali town. Lorry driver B. Kumar (32) parked the vehicle on the extreme end of the carriageway after the vehicle ran out of fuel. He was on his way to load blue metal for construction purposes in the town. He left the vehicle and went to buy diesel for it. As the stretch was poorly lit, younger brother Ramesh, who was riding the two-wheeler, hit the lorry from behind. The incident happened around 1.30 a.m. A few motorists noticed them and alerted Kandali police. They were shifted to Government Taluk Hospital in Kandali where doctors said that they were dead on arrival. After knowing about the accident, lorry driver Kumar fled the spot. A case was registered. A probe is underway.