Brothers held with 42 remdesivir vials

Further investigations are on to arrest those who are behind this hoarding.

Police have arrested two brothers who were selling illegally remdesivir, the medicine being used for treating COVID-19 patients, at inflated price to the patients desperately in need of the drug.

Police said surprise check was conducted in a pharmacy on Maettukaliyamman Temple Street in Kovilpatti on Thursday night by Deputy Director of Health Services, Kovilpatti, Anita and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Kalaikathiravan following information about hoarding of remdesivir in the shop to be sold at inflated price.

During the search, the team seized 42 vials of remdesivir from the shop owned by Shanmugam of Gandhi Nagar in Kovilpatti and his brother Ganesan.

When grilled, the brothers reportedly told the police that they had purchased the drug from Tirunelveli and Madurai for ₹16,000 and were selling it for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000.

