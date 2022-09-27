Brother of Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu found dead

The Hindu Bureau September 27, 2022 15:09 IST

A senior official of the City Police said Devarajulu was suffering from several health ailments.

A senior official of the City Police said Devarajulu was suffering from several health ailments.

P. K. Devarajulu, the 63-year-old elder brother of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister P. K. Sekarbabu was found dead at his son’s house in Otteri on Monday evening (September 26.) The Otteri Police said he had committed suicide. A case has been filed and the police are investigating. A senior official of the City Police said Devarajulu who had two sons Lokesh and Dinesh was suffering from several health ailments. On Monday evening, he went to his elder son Lokesh’s house in Narayana Maistry street, Otteri, and took rest in the first floor. However, he failed to turn up for dinner and when his wife Parvathi went upstairs to call him she was shocked to find him dead. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.



Our code of editorial values