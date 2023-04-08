Brother of IIT Madras student who ended his life asks for detailed inquiry into incident

April 08, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bhavesh Jain, the older brother of Sachin Kumar Jain, a research scholar of IIT Madras who recently ended his life, has sought a detailed inquiry in to the reason for his sibling taking the drastic step.

In a six-page letter, written in Hindi, Mr. Jain said his brother had been upset with the treatment he was receiving from his guide. Sachin had been taking psychiatric treatment and was on medication, a fact which the guide was aware of, and yet his treatment of him was amanavik (inhumane), Mr. Jain wrote.

A joint action committee (JAC) for mental health formed in the wake of recent student suicides in the institution has sought an unbiased investigation into the suicide of Sachin Kumar Jain. He ended his life on March 31. It was the fourth suicide in the institute in 2023.

The committee, in its letter, said Sachin had come to the lab on the morning of his death for a discussion with his guide. Later in the afternoon, he ended his life after putting up a WhatsApp status that said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not good enough.’

“We don’t know why Sachin, a bright research scholar who has already published five research papers, has to put a WhatsApp status like that and end his life,” the letter to the director stated and demanded a detailed inquiry into the events that surrounding the incident.

The JAC wanted an external member, who is an expert in the field, to be part of the investigation team. People associated with Sachin’s guide should not be part if the inquiry committee and neither should statements be taken in their presence, the committee specified.

It has sought suspension of the research and academic activities of the guide during the investigation. The complaint has asked for a review of how the guide treated Sachin and other people in his lab. It wanted the institute to get statements from all students who had completed Ph.D, changed their guide or left the lab besides Sachin’s friends and family on what they had shared about the lab.

The committee has demanded that an inquiry be conducted into similar practices followed in other labs and sensitise guides on treating students well.

The JAC also suggested that students be given the option to switch guides if there are problems with the lab. The institute should also include a clause in Ph.D rules “that if the minimum requirements are completed, and the student wants, he can submit the thesis even if the guide objects.”

ChintaBar, an independent student body on campus, also called for a thorough investigation citing Mr. Jain’s complaint where he has mentioned a recent incident. “As per the complaint, there were several instances where the guide’s behaviour led to mental pressure for Sachin. One of which is when he had gone to IIT Roorkee for a conference, he was called back before he could attend it, stating that he went two days earlier than he had informed the guide. The guide blew this issue out of proportion, which led to severe mental pressure for Sachin,” ChintaBar has quoted from his letter.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)