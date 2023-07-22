ADVERTISEMENT

British Petroleum delegation from U.K. visits VIT, Vellore

July 22, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VELLORE

The delegation held discussions with the faculty of VIT about industry-academia partnerships, and also interacted with students, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

The delegation focused on creating awareness about digital transformations in the energy industry | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A four-member delegation of the British Petroleum (BP) from the United Kingdom visited the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, recently, to create awareness on digital trends and explorations in the energy industry.

According to a press release, the delegation included Joanne Legge, vice president, global innovation & engineering, BP (UK), Chandan Nirvikar, principal software engineer, S. Subramanian, senior lead, early careers, India innovation & engineering, BP and Kisan Agarwal, lead, digital strategy & optimisation, BP.

The delegation held a strategic discussion with VIT founder-chancellor G. Viswanathan, in the presence of vice chancellor Rambabu Kodali. Pro vice chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick briefed the delegation about the intellectual capital, research activities, infrastructure and industry interface of VIT.

Deans from the school of information technology, civil engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science and engineering had an engaging session with the delegation about industry-academia partnerships.

Ms. Legge and her team also held an interaction with students during which Ms. Legge gave insights into digital transformations in the energy industry, and also outlined the best practices adopted by BP. The delegation then visited an exhibition in which students showcased their innovative projects, the press release said.

