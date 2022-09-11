British-era Tower Clock in Vellore’s Old Town to be restored

A team of experts from ASI will submit a preliminary report to the Vellore Corporation soon

In a few months, if you are anywhere near the Long Bazaar in Vellore’s Old Town, you can just look up to check the time and learn some history as the Vellore Corporation is working on restoring the iconic Tower Clock on the red-brick structure along the congested market street.

A team of archaeological experts, who are working at the Archaeological Survey of India’s headquarters in New Delhi, are on the job to give a complete makeover to the clock and its tower.

A preliminary report that contains the estimated cost, nature of work, time and technology required and raw materials support is being prepared by the team. “The entire work, including the restoration of the clock and the structure around it, will be done by the experts. A report from them is expected in the coming week,” P. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner, Vellore Corporation, told The Hindu.

Corporation officials said a basic damage assessment of the structure and clock had been done. Severe damages to the brick and lime mortar structure, including the growth of thick vegetation on its pillars, were noted. The original plastering had become worn out, and the colours had also faded over the years. As far as the clock itself is concerned, it is still intact save for the damage to its glass cover.

Local historians said with the funds mobilised by residents in the neighbourhood, the Indo-Saracenic style Tower Clock was erected in commemoration of the coronation of King George V, Emperor of India, and Queen Mary. It should be noted that King George V was the grandfather to Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently. A plaque on the pillar was affixed on April 6, 1914 by the then Collector of North Arcot N.E. Marjoribanks Esquire to mark the occasion.

One of the pillars also contains an inscription in memory of those who lost their lives in World War I. The inscription states that 277 men from Vellore village participated in the Great War 1914-1919, and among these, 14 gave their lives.

Officials said the clock had been in working condition till 2007, when its mechanism sustained some damage. Since then, no efforts were taken to restore the heritage structure. Pre-Independence, the long bell of the clock would ring twice a day at 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. to inform people of the time.