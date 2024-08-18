Bringing together heritage and modernity

Shantaram R. and Ramaswamy N. on Sunday were awarded the rolling trophy for the Madras Quiz 2024 by Suresh Kannan, business head and whole time director, Parry Sugars Refinery Private Limited.

Running for the twentieth year in a row, the quiz, hosted by quizmaster Sumanth C. Raman, saw the participation of over 140 teams, with questions dealing with subjects ranging from historical facts to contemporary events.

Mr. Kannan spoke about the Murugappa Group’s connect with the city and how he has lived here for 25 years, as a student and a working professional. “Madras is an emotion, and the people of Chennai are interconnected,” he said, highlighting the importance of live quizzes and how he was pleased that the group continued to support this format.

Mithraa and Aniruddh and Deepa Alexander and Srinivasa Ramanujam came second and third respectively. The best all-woman, senior citizen, and school student teams were awarded special prizes, along with a prize for the best team name.

The Madras Quiz is supported by the Murugappa Group. Winning teams received CholaMS trophies and backpacks, gift hampers from EID Parry and Parry Agro, and goodies from the Murugappa Group.