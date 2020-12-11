Bringing spirituality into politics not right: Kanimozhi

Coimbatore

AIADMK should worry about the impact of Rajini’s political plunge on its vote bank, says DMK MP

Responding to the concept of “spiritual politics” mentioned by actor Rajinikanth, DMK women’s wing leader and Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi on Thursday said bringing spirituality into politics would not be correct.

Addressing mediapersons as part of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural (Stalin’s voice for a new dawn) campaign, she said including elements such as “spirituality, caste and religion” in politics would divide people. “Politics must be for the people,” she said. Rubbishing claims made by AIADMK leaders that the entry of Mr. Rajinikanth would impact DMK’s vote bank, Ms. Kanimozhi said the AIADMK should worry about the impact of the actor’s move on its vote bank.

The basis of the three farm laws, brought by the Central government, was “wrong”, and must be “completely rejected”, she said, replying to a question on the talks being held between protesting farmers and the Central government in Delhi. Apart from adversely affecting the farmers, the laws will also affect middle-class residents, as the public distribution system is in danger of being “disrupted”, she said. “The Chief Minister knows this, but he is still supporting [the laws] to save his post,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Pollachi case

Speaking about the 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case, she accused the State government of being in favour of the guilty and asserted that women in the State had not forgotten the crime. To a question on rumours about expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri floating his own party, she replied that any person was free to start one.

Regarding issues in Coimbatore district, Ms. Kanimozhi said the State government had failed to stop the pollution of river Noyyal. It had not completed works such as the construction of a bridge across the railway crossing in SIHS Colony, which was started during the DMK regime, and had also not ensured basic facilities for the people, she said.

The State government still had not submitted a white paper on the ‘kudimaramathu’ works undertaken in the State, she said, adding that this had been a long-standing demand of DMK president M.K. Stalin.