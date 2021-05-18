Bring paramilitary forces if needed to implement lockdown: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss condemned the manner in which the lockdown in the State is being implemented and said it was frightening to see so many people out on the roads at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said it was condemnable that except in a few cities, police were not taking action on those who were violating the lockdown. “It is shocking that while people have not understood the seriousness of COVID-19, the government and the police too have not understood it,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government should use the services of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, the Armed Reserve police, Friends of Police to manage the traffic situation. If required, the Tamil Nadu government should call in the paramilitary forces as well, he felt.