Bring ordinance to ensure 80% jobs for locals in private sector: PMK

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 12:59 IST

He welcomed the announcement by Karnataka government directing industries to hire Kannadigas

PMK founder S.Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring in an ordinance to ensure that 80% of jobs in the private sector and all government vacancies are filled with locals.

In a statement, he pointed out the announcement made by Karnataka government in the Assembly that it would direct industries to hire Kannadigas in jobs requiring mechanics, clerks, accountants, supervisors and also give preference to locals in management level positions.

“I welcome the announcement made by Karnataka and its strategy to protect jobs for locals should be adopted by other States. Though this will impact the job opportunities for people from other States including Tamil Nadu, there is no other go to protect livelihoods of locals,” he said and pointed out that other States, including Andhra Pradesh, have adopted similar approaches to protect local jobs.

“What is the Tamil Nadu government going to do to protect the jobs for the youth in the State?” Dr. Ramadoss asked, lamenting that in the past 22 years the ruling governments in the State have not taken any measures in this aspect.

“Unnecessary concerns are raised that if Tamil Nadu brings in such a ordinance ensuring local jobs, investments won’t come in to the State,” he said pointing out that Andhra Pradesh continues to lead in attracting investments, despite having a law ensuring jobs for locals.

Tamil Nadu should urge the Centre to ensure locals are hired for all posts in Central Public Sector Undertakings, except for managerial roles and also in Central government postings, he demanded.