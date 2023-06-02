Bring back Vallur Thermal Power Station unit-1 at the earliest: Tantransco

June 02, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) has demanded that the NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station unit-1, which is under shutdown, be brought back as early as possible owing to high power demand.

NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station is a joint venture between NTPC Ltd. and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (Tangedco). The Vallur Thermal Power Station has a capacity of 1,500 MW (3 Units of 500 MW each) and Tangedco has a share of 1,064 MW from the central power generating station.

Vallur unit-1 was taken out of service on May 5, for 12 days, to attend to Generator seal oil leakage arresting works. It is yet to be brought back into service, Tantransco said in its letter to NTECL on May 29. Due to the outage of the unit, Tamil Nadu is losing a share of 356 MW from the central power generating station, thereby, leading to shortage in availability, it added.

Tantransco said the State was meeting a sustained demand of around 17,500 MW to 18,000 MW in the current summer season and called for unit-1 to be brought back at the earliest. The State met an all-time high demand of 19,387 MW and an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units on April 20. According to the policy note of the State Energy Department for 2023-24, the State had executed long-term power purchase agreements based on the allocation of power from the central power generating stations by the Union Ministry of Power. Agreements had been executed for 7,170 MW. However, at a time, the peak availability is only 5,900 MW, it said.

Meanwhile, NTECL has sought extension of shutdown of the unit till June 6, stating that efforts were being made to bring it back.