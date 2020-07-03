Bring back Tamils from abroad: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the State government to take steps to bring back Tamils stranded in the Gulf and other countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, he said that while Kerala had succeeded in bringing back to the State all those who were working in foreign countries and received appreciation, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had not done anything in this regard.
“Social media is full of messages expressing unhappiness over the indifference of the AIADMK government,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said though the State government created a website for the purpose only after he made a demand, it was not used properly.
“Tamil Nadu could not get adequate flights even under Vande Bharat Mission and the DMK filed a petition in the Madras High Court. Now the court has directed the State government to respond by Monday,” he said.
Mr. Stalin also said there were complaints that excessive amount was collected for testing and quarantine charges from those who had returned from foreign countries. “They are the people who earned foreign exchange for the country. The State government should bear the expenses on their behalf,” he said.
