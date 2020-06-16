Bring back stranded Tamils: MMK

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi headquarters secretary Mayavaram Ameen on Monday urged Chief Miniser Edappadi. K. Palaniswami to seek the Central government’s intervention to bring back Tamils stranded in the Gulf countries and in Malaysia.
In a letter, Mr. Ameen pointed out how 8,000 Indians, including 3,000 Tamils, who have been “pardoned” have remained in camps in Kuwait.
“Out of them, 2,000 Indians, including 500 Tamils, have been given emergency visas. Of them, only 150 Tamils have come back to India. The other 350 Tamils should be immediately brought back to Tamil Nadu. The rest of the 6,000 Indians, including 2,500 Tamils in Kuwait, should be given emergency visas and Indian government should ensure they get it. They have been living in camps for more than 3 months without income,” he said.
He said the Tamils stranded in Malaysia should be similarly brought back.
“We cannot only depend on Vande Bharat Missions to bring back Tamils from the Gulf countries. It would take 6 months. Private airlines should be operated,” said Mr. Ameen said.
