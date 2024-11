Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project of around 1 million sq.ft in Chennai. The project, set to be located in west Chennai, will be developed as part of a 1.5-million-sq.ft mixed-use development. The project will have a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement.

