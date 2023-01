Briefly-CM felicitates organic farmer Pappammal

January 08, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated organic farmer and a recipient of the Padma Shri R. Pappammal, from Coimbatore district, when she called on him at his camp office in Chennai on Sunday. Her family members accompanied her. ADVERTISEMENT

