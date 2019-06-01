Bribery case accused denied bail again

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly bribing Election Commission officials to secure the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala-led faction of the AIADMK.

Justice Mukta Gupta said, “Despite the fact that no charge under Section 467 IPC has been framed, the allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature as there has been recovery for a sum of ₹1.30 crore from his hotel room.”

The forged identity card of Member of Rajya Sabha and a forged sticker of Member of Parliament affixed on the Mercedes car clearly gave entry to the petitioner in all sensitive areas, thereby compromising on security, the High Court order said.

The High Court and the trial court denied him bail on several occasions.

Interestingly, Justice Gupta pointed out that he also tried to influence the jail officers to do him favours.

A charge sheet was filed by the police before the trial court in the case in July 2017, alleging that T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar conspired to bribe EC officials to get the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The police also included in the charge sheet allegations of forgery.