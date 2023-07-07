Breeders of exotic animals should seek permission from Chief Wildlife Warden

July 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated July 08, 2023 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anyone involved in breeding of animals listed in Appendix I of the Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in Tamil Nadu are required to apply to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden under Form I and Form II, which was issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forests on April 24.

As per a release by the PCCF on Friday, the application must be made either in person or by registered post to the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Guindy.

Appendix I of Schedule IV of the Act has species of various bears and pandas such as the red panda, species of dogs, wolves, cats, apes, chimpanzees, gibbons, lemurs, squirrels, armadillos, various birds including hornbills, macaws, parakeets, owls and various reptiles. The Appendix lists endangered, exotic plants and animals, and import rules are stricter for them.