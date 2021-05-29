Breathe Tamil Nadu Initiative to supply oxygen concentrators to districts

Tiruvannamalai

29 May 2021 15:46 IST

As part of this initiative, 10 oxygen concentrators have been provided to Tiruvannamalai district

A group of NGOs, volunteers, entrepreneurs and health professionals have come forward to start the ‘Breathe Tamil Nadu Initiative’ of the Covid-India Campaign and supply oxygen concentrators to rural areas in districts in dire need of them.

As part of this initiative, 10 oxygen concentrators have been provided to Tiruvannamalai district and in the coming days, they will be given to COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) and Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Erode. “In Tiruvannamalai we have provided four to the CCC in Cheyyar, three each for PHCs in Thellar and Karapattu in the district,” said Ravin Carr, who leads the Breathe Tamil Nadu Initiative.

Advertising

Advertising

The centres can use the equipment for two months and then they have to be returned. “We identify regions where the case load is high and where oxygen supply is inadequate. We work with the Health Department and district administrations to identify specific PHCs and CCCs where there are none or insufficient oxygen beds,” he added.

The details obtained from the Health Department and district administration are evaluated by a team from the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI). “The AHPI then contacts their network hospitals in the respective district and training is provided to the PHC and CCC staff on safe and efficient usage of the equipment and on protocols that will help the staff manage patients with low oxygen levels,” added Mr. Ravin.

Sangeeta Isvaran, founder of Katradi, an NGO working in the area of non-formal education, which is part of the initiative, said that they are involved in the ground work. “We coordinate with district administration and local population and identify CCCs and PHCs that need oxygen support. We also check if the centres require anything else,” she said.

Ajitha, deputy director of health services, Tiruvannamalai, said that private organisations helping the government during such critical times was a welcome move.