Breastfeeding week observed in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

District Collector hands out supplementary food for babies over 6 months of age

Exhibitions, rallies, distribution of pamphlets and pep talk by district health officials marked the celebrations of breastfeeding week, which is observed in the first week of August every year, in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai on Saturday.

As a token gesture to mark the occasion, Vellore District Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, gave supplementary diet to babies that are more than six months old at the event, which was organised by the District Integrated Social Welfare and Womens’ Rights Department at the community centre in Katpadi.

“Breastfeeding helps to prevent stunted growth, weak body structure, weight loss and death rate among newborn babies. Under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in the district, social welfare officials ensure pregnant mothers and newborn babies get adequate nutritional care,” said the Collector. Social Welfare Department personnel, as part of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations, would visit every anganvadi to meet pregnant women, feeding mothers and the mothers having babies below two years to tell them the need for nourishing the babies with mothers’ milk that protects the children from a range of infections. Moreover, babies above the age of two were given supplementary diets by the district social welfare officials.

The district administration in Vellore has been part of the Centrally sponsored Poshan Abhiyaan since 2019 to ensure better nutrition for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Also known as the National Nutrition Mission, the scheme aims to improve nutrition among this targeted group.

On the occasion, the district administration in Vellore organised a painting and speech competition.

At the celebrations organised by Naruvi Hospitals, Mr. Pandian said breastfeeding habit had been on a sharp decline. The next generation should be made aware of its importance, he said and gave away prizes to individuals. The Naruvi Hospitals chairman, Dr. G.V. Sampath, and its vice-chairperson, Anitha Sampath, participated.

In Tiruvannamalai, Collector, P. Mukesh, flagged off breastfeeding awareness vehicles. The vehicle will travel to various places in Tiruvannamalai town and adjoining key areas like Thurinjapuram, Kalasapuram, Pudupalayam and Chengam.