Breast cancer awareness event held at KMC

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital here organised an awareness programme on Monday.
According to a press release, mammograms were done for 5,940 women at the hospital.
Of this, 143 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and treated. Using a contrast 3D digital mammogram, doctors were able to screen women aged above 40 years with X-ray mammograms, detect and treat lesions of even 0.5 mm size and breast calcifications.
Hospital Dean P. Vasanthamani spoke on the importance of early diagnosis in breast cancer. An awareness rally was taken out as part of the programme.
