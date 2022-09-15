’Breakfast scheme’ not a freebie, but duty of State to feed its children, says Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the novel ‘Breakfast Scheme’ at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin having breakfast with the students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II, during the inauguration of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the novel ‘Breakfast Scheme’ at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai

The ‘Breakfast Scheme’ rolled out for students of Class I to V in government schools is not a freebie, in fact it is the foremost duty and responsibility of the State government to ensure its children are fed. Such schemes are the face of a government, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on September 15, 2022.

He was speaking at the launch of the novel ‘Breakfast Scheme’ at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Read | Tamil Nadu rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools

“While interacting with students recently in a programme in Chennai, I asked a few students why they appeared tired and if they had eaten. They said that they usually don’t eat in the morning, which struck a chord. Many officials and teachers affirmed the same. That spark led to the birth of the free breakfast scheme. Every student shall enter classrooms with their stomachs full through this scheme,” he said.

Children of the school sat alongside the Chief Minister and broke their fast with a serving of vegetable rava khichdi, rava kesari and sambar – the menu for Thursdays.

History of the scheme

The significant breakfast scheme has been rolled out after 102 years, when P. Theagaraya Chetty, the then President of the Corporation (Mayor) of the Justice Party approved the proposal to provide tiffin to students of a Corporation School at Thousand Lights, Chennai, said Mr Stalin while tracing the history of providing food to government school students.

The scheme, in due course, was improved upon by former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj who introduced mid-day meals for government primary schools, followed by former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, who extended the programme’s coverage to anganwadis, introduced boiled eggs and included variety meals respectively, he said. A book titled ‘Nootrandu Kanda Kalvi Puratchi,’ on the scheme was also released as part of the event.

Further, he said that ₹12.75 is spent on a child everyday under the scheme. “In my view, money spent on schemes benefitting education and health sectors is beyond critical lenses,” he added.

Mr. Stalin urged authorities to serve the children with utmost care and treat them as their own while he asked students to focus on their academics and to reach higher positions in life. “Education is the only asset that one cannot snatch away from you, hence students must study well without a worry since I am here to back you,” he said. The scheme will be rolled out across the State in 1,545 schools from September 16 in which a little over one lakh students would benefit, stated an official release.

The Chief Minister honoured M. Kamalathal, who sells idlis for ₹1 at her shop at Vadivelampalayam near Coimbatore for her selfless service rendered.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Rural Development R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor P. Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.