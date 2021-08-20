Breach in LBP main canal in Erode district inundates houses and crops, washes away cattle

Newly-constructed retaining wall along the canal collapses; no loss of life reported

A breach in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal at Malaipalayam village led to the inundation of over 60 houses and crops in three villages in the district on Friday. Local residents said the poor quality of the newly-constructed retaining wall was the reason for the breach.

Almost 1,000 cusecs water was released from the Bhavanisagar Dam into the canal for irrigation from August 15. On Thursday night, a breach was reported beneath the retaining wall, which had just been set up.

Discharge from the dam was stopped in the early hours, and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) dumped earth and attempted to plug the breach with the help of an earthmover . As a precautionary measure, people in Malaipalayam, Karaikadu and Varavankadu were moved to safe locations in the morning.

At 10.30 a.m., a breach again occurred, during which the wall collapsed and water entered the villages and farm lands. It led to the inundation of houses and paddy crops and sugarcane. Also, cattle were washed away in the flood. Since people were evacuated in the morning, no loss of lives was reported but three houses were damaged.

Collector H. Krishnanunni and Superintendent of Police S. Sasi Mohan inspected the canal where work is on to plug the breach.