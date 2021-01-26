Brave woman, men receive Anna Medal for Gallantry

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami gave away the medals at the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday

A school teacher who risked her life to save her students from an explosion, a veterinary surgeon who rescued an elephant that plunged into a 60-feet deep well, a loco pilot who noticed boulders on railway tracks and saved his passengers and a cab driver who acted swiftly to save the life of an injured policeman were awarded the prestigious Anna Medal for Gallantry during the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over the medals to the recipients, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and other dignitaries. The Anna Medal for Gallantry (given to government servants and general public categories) carries a cheque of ₹1 lakh, a medal worth ₹9,000 and a certificate.

On January 29, 2020, P. Mullai, a teacher in Pulivalam Government High School in Sholinghur in Ranipet district, smelled the strong odour of LPG in the neighbourhood. Disregarding her personal safety, she guided her students to safety. “But her selflessness ended in misfortune as the LPG exploded in the neighbourhood, collapsing the house wall adjacent to the school, leaving her injured,” read her citation. She saved her 26 students but had to be admitted to hospital in a highly critical stage. She has recovered eventually.

Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A. Prakash was involved in the rescue of an elephant that fell into a 60-feet deep well on November 19, 2020 and was actively involved in the rescue that lasted over 18 hours. When the rescued elephant charged at the gathering of the people unexpectedly, Mr. Prakash followed the animal and gave it an anaesthetic drug with his bare hands, after realising there was no time left for loading the tranquilliser gun.

Loco Pilot J. Suresh of Vaigai Express noticed his train was approaching boulders on the tracks due to a landslide on November 18, 2020. Despite inclement weather and poor visibility, he stopped the train immediately and thereby saved the lives of over 1,500 passengers on board the train.

R. Pugazendiran of The Nilgiris district saved the life of an injured policeman after a tree fell on the latter on August 5, 2020. Mr. Pugazendiran “reached the spot quickly with his vehicle and rushed the injured police constable to the nearest hospital. The police constable was saved.”

Inspector of Police T. Magudeeswari of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in St. Thomas Mount, Sub-Inspector of Police N. Selvaraju of the Central Investigation Unit in Salem, Head Constable S. Shunmuganathan of Srivilliputhur Taluk Police Station in Virudhunagar district and Head Constable S. Rajasekaran of Kilkodungalur Police Station in Tiruvannamalai district received the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal. The Gandhi Adigal Police Medal is awarded to personnel of the Tamil Nadu Police, who have undertaken outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. The Award carries a sum of ₹40,000.

The police stations in Salem Town, Tiruvannamalai Town and Kotturpuram in Chennai received the top three ranking stations across the State. Mr. K.A. Abdul Jabbar from Coimbatore district received the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for 2021.