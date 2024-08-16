Brave nurse, veteran leader, ISRO scientist among those honoured by Stalin at Independence Day event

A. Sabeena, a nurse from the Nilgiris who saved over 35 human lives after the Wayanad landslides, was on Thursday honoured with the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the award to Ms. Sabeena at the Independence Day celebrations held on the ramparts of Fort St. George in Chennai. She volunteered to be sent across a raging river through a zip-line to reach patients needing treatment on July 30. “As the rescue team was hesitant, the courageous and committed Ms. Sabeena came forward to go to the other side. In spite of continuous rain, by wearing a raincoat and tightly holding the first aid kit, she travelled without any fear,” the citation read.

Mr. Stalin also presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan. Mr. Ananthan’s persistent efforts led to permission granted for him to speak in Tamil in Parliament in 1978. He has been demanding priority for Tamil at Central government offices in the State. He is also the father of BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Chief Minister conferred the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award on ISRO scientist P. Veeramuthuvel, the project director of Chandrayaan-3.

IAS officers J. Innocent Divya (for the Naan Mudhalvan scheme), S. Divyadharshini (the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme), and K. Elambahavath (Chennai International Book Fair); Member-Secretary of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan (the Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme); and T. Vanitha, Chief Technical Officer, Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department (Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam), received the Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award.

J. Vijayalakshmi (the best doctor), Vidya Sagar (the best institution), M. Soosai Antony (the best social worker), M/s. Santhanam Packaging Pvt. Ltd. (the best private employer), and Kancheepuram Central Co-operative Bank (the best district central cooperative bank) received the awards for exemplary services to the persons with disabilities.

Aishwaryam Trust, Madurai, won the best institution award and Meena Subrahmanyan won the best social worker award in the category for services towards the welfare of women.

As for the Chief Minister’s award for the best performing local bodies, Coimbatore stood first among the municipal corporations and Tiruvarur among the municipalities. Sulur in Coimbatore district stood first among the town panchayats. The 14th Zone stood first among the zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

N. Kathiravan of Erode district, Joshan Regobert of Kanniyakumari, C. Jayaraj of Cuddalore, S. Nikitha of Cuddalore, Kavin Bharathi of Pudukkottai, S. Umadevi of Virudhunagar, and K. Ayesha Parveen of Ramanathapuram received the Chief Minister’s State Youth Award.

