Brain dead woman’s heart gives life to a Salem-based recipient

The heart of a brain dead woman from Madurai was transplanted on a 36-year-old Salem-based recipient in Chennai on Thursday.

A 27-year-old road accident victim with brain injury admitted at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on November 14 was declared brain dead two days later. Her family consented to organ donation following which the Tamil Nadu Organ registry allocated the heart to Rela Hospital.

A team of six doctors from the hospital flew to Madurai on Wednesday to retrieve the organ. The Madurai police created a green corridor to transport the organ to the airport and it was flown to Chennai, where it arrived around 12.40 p.m. on Thursday. Here too, the city police created a green corridor to enable the hospital’s ambulance shift the organ to the hospital.

The recipient, a farmer, had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy for seven years and had severe ventricular dysfunction. The transplant was done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.