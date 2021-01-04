Braille chart on COVID-19 hygiene practices released

CHENNAI

Instructions are in English and Tamil

A Braille chart detailing the precautions to be followed during COVID-19, prepared by MedIndia Charitable Trust (MCT), was released on Monday, coinciding with World Braille Day.

T.S. Chandrasekar, founder and managing trustee of MCT, which is a unit of MedIndia Hospitals, said instructions in both Tamil and English had been released in Braille format.

Terming the set of instructions as “seven commandments” and a “social vaccine”, he said it included frequent handwashing, wearing masks, and ensuring personal distancing.

“Differently-abled people, particularly those who are visually challenged, face additional problems during the pandemic as many of them are often dependent on others. We hope this chart helps in creating awareness among them,” he said.

He said the initiative was taken with the support of the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped (NIVH) here.