ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmins of T.N. fully support BJP leader Annamalai: Maitreyan

June 27, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Rajya Sabha MP, who recently rejoined the BJP, alleged that rumours were being spread about Mr. Annamalai, claiming he was ignoring the Brahmins of the State; he said this was a conspiracy and that Brahmins would not fall for it

The Hindu Bureau

V. Maitreyan. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP, V. Maitreyan, who recently rejoined the BJP, has contended that Brahmins fully supported the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president, K. Annamalai.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 he alleged that rumours were intentionally being spread by a miniscule number of people who said that Mr. Annamalai was ignoring the Brahmins of the State. He said this was a conspiracy to split the anti-DMK votes. He said Brahmins in Tamil Nadu would not fall for such conspiracies as they were fully confident of Mr. Annamalai, “who is striving hard to bring about a change in the State.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US