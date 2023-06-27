Brahmins of T.N. fully support BJP leader Annamalai: Maitreyan

June 27, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP, V. Maitreyan, who recently rejoined the BJP, has contended that Brahmins fully supported the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president, K. Annamalai.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 he alleged that rumours were intentionally being spread by a miniscule number of people who said that Mr. Annamalai was ignoring the Brahmins of the State. He said this was a conspiracy to split the anti-DMK votes. He said Brahmins in Tamil Nadu would not fall for such conspiracies as they were fully confident of Mr. Annamalai, “who is striving hard to bring about a change in the State.”