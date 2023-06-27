HamberMenu
Brahmins of T.N. fully support BJP leader Annamalai: Maitreyan

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Rajya Sabha MP, who recently rejoined the BJP, alleged that rumours were being spread about Mr. Annamalai, claiming he was ignoring the Brahmins of the State; he said this was a conspiracy and that Brahmins would not fall for it

June 27, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Maitreyan. File

V. Maitreyan. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP, V. Maitreyan, who recently rejoined the BJP, has contended that Brahmins fully supported the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president, K. Annamalai.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 he alleged that rumours were intentionally being spread by a miniscule number of people who said that Mr. Annamalai was ignoring the Brahmins of the State. He said this was a conspiracy to split the anti-DMK votes. He said Brahmins in Tamil Nadu would not fall for such conspiracies as they were fully confident of Mr. Annamalai, “who is striving hard to bring about a change in the State.”

