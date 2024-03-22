ADVERTISEMENT

Brace for people’s wrath: Stalin warns BJP after Delhi chief minister’s arrest by ED

March 22, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: ANI

Reacting to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 21 charged that the BJP sank to despicable depths, as it was “driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat”.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin charged: “Ahead of #Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon’ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM.”

Contending that not a single BJP leader faced scrutiny or arrest, “laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy”, Mr. Stalin said that the “relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP Govt smacks of a desperate witch-hunt.”

Mr. Stalin said what he termed as “tyranny” would ignite “public fury, unmasking BJP’s true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA alliance’s march to victory. BJP, brace for the people’s wrath!”

