Boy traced, cash and gold recovered

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 01:17 IST

He had taken away ₹33 lakh cash, 213 sovereigns of gold jewellery

A 16-year-old boy, who left his house with ₹33 lakh and 213 sovereigns of gold jewellery for spending it on online games, was traced by the police on Thursday.

A student of Class 11 in a reputed school in the city, the teenager is the son of a building contractor and his mother is a college professor.

The family stays in Old Washermenpet area.

On Wednesday, the parents found the boy missing from the house and the cash and jewellery also missing.

A complaint was lodged in Wastermenpet Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Washermenpet) R. Shiva Prasad constituted a special team under inspector Franvin Dani.

The boy had left a letter saying that he was not interested in studies and was more interested in games so that he could earn more and quickly become rich.

Mobile phone signal

After following the signal of mobile phone and other electronic evidence, the police traced him to Tambaram area.

While the team was on its way, Tambaram police received information from a jewellery shop about the boy who was attempting to sell the gold jewellery in an unusual manner.

The team quickly secured the boy and brought him to Washermenpet.

He planned to go to Nepal to join a few other friends and make quick money by playing online games.

The boy was reunited with his parents. The police recovered the cash and jewellery from him.