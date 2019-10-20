Boy touches live wire linked to hoarding, dies

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live wire connected to an advertisement hoarding at Ambalavananpettai .
The victim was identified as Dinesh Kumar, son of Ramadass of Karuvachipalayam. Police sources said the incident occurred when Dinesh Kumar was walking home after visiting the Primary Health Centre at Ambalavananpettai.
While near a bank, when he leaned towards the pole of an advertisement hoarding to give way to a bus, he came into contact with a live wire attached to the pole.The locals rushed him to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
