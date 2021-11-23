Tamil Nadu

Boy loses eye to stray firecracker, three arrested

The MGR Nagar police have arrested three youth after a 14-year-old boy was injured in the eye by a firecracker during a funeral procession in Jafferkhanpet. The boy’s eye was surgically removed owing to the injury, the police said.

The police said the victim was standing at Pachaiyappan Naicken Street on November 15 and watching the procession when a burning piece of firecracker hit his eye.

The boy is undergoing treatment at the Egmore Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children. Following a complaint from the boy’s family, the police arrested Gunasekaran, Shanmugavel and Selvakumar for causing injury due to negligence. They were remanded in judicial custody.


