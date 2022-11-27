  1. EPaper
Boy killed in crocodile attack at Chidambaram

November 27, 2022 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department has erected a notice board on the banks of the Old Kollidam River in Chidambaran warning locals about the presence of crocodiles, in February 2021. Representational image. File

The Forest Department has erected a notice board on the banks of the Old Kollidam River in Chidambaran warning locals about the presence of crocodiles, in February 2021. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An 18-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack on the banks of the Old Kollidam River at Vadakku Velakudi village near Chidambaram on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as P. Thirumalai, an ITI student of Velakudi village. Forest department sources said the incident occurred at around 4 p.m.

Unaware of the lurking danger, Thirumalai had gone to the Old Kollidam River for bathing.

Suddenly, a crocodile surfaced from the river, grabbed him by his arm, and pulled him into the river. On information, the Forest department authorities launched a search, and his body was retrieved around 6 p.m.

People bathing on the banks of the Old Kollidam River on February 7, 2021 despite the Forest department advising the people to exercise caution due to the presence of crocodiles. Representational image. File

People bathing on the banks of the Old Kollidam River on February 7, 2021 despite the Forest department advising the people to exercise caution due to the presence of crocodiles. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The body was sent to the Chidambaram General Hospital for post-mortem.

A Forest Department official said that locals had sighted a crocodile in the area two days ago. Though warning boards have been kept in the area, people continued to enter the River for washing clothes and bathing.

The Department has handed over an interim compensation of ₹50,000 to the victim’s family. Further compensation of ₹3.5 lakh would be given after receiving the post-mortem report and completing other formalities, he said, adding that the Department would be conducting awareness programmes among the locals and erect adequate warning boards in the area.

