Boy hit in head by stray bullet dies

THANJAVUR

04 January 2022 01:06 IST

An 11-year-old boy who was injured in the head by a stray bullet from a firing range used by the CISF in Pasumalaipatti last week, died in Thanjavur on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death and announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh for the boy’s kin.

The boy sustained the injury while he was at his grandfather's house at Narthamalai near the shooting range on December 30. He was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and was subsequently referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where an emergency surgery was performed to remove the bullet.

Advertising

Advertising

According to sources in the health department, the boy was critical and was being monitored at the intensive care unit of the neurological department at the TMCH. On Monday afternoon, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead at 6.10 pm. “We will conduct an autopsy following which his body will be handed over to the family,” a health official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 286 (dealing with any explosive substance) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act that endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code. Preliminary investigation suggested that around 30 trainees were undergoing training at the firing range when one of the bullets pierced the boy's head.

Meanwhile, the firing range has been temporarily closed.