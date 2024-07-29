ADVERTISEMENT

Boy hit by javelin in school battles for life

Published - July 29, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy is battling for his life at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital after a javelin thrown by a fellow student, hit his head at a training session held at a private school in Vadalur in Cuddalore district on July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, T. Kishore, a class X student of a private school in Vadalur was taking part in sports training in the school’s premises on the evening of July 24 when a javelin thrown by another student hit him on the head. Kishore was immediately rushed to a private medical college and hospital in Puducherry and referred to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Hospital sources said the boy’s condition was extremely critical.

Meanwhile, the Vadalur police have booked a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 against the school’s Physical Education Teacher Praveen Kumar and the school’s headmaster for gross negligence. Police said the school lacked a proper playground facility. Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US