Boy hit by javelin in school battles for life

Published - July 29, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy is battling for his life at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital after a javelin thrown by a fellow student, hit his head at a training session held at a private school in Vadalur in Cuddalore district on July 24.

According to police, T. Kishore, a class X student of a private school in Vadalur was taking part in sports training in the school’s premises on the evening of July 24 when a javelin thrown by another student hit him on the head. Kishore was immediately rushed to a private medical college and hospital in Puducherry and referred to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Hospital sources said the boy’s condition was extremely critical.

Meanwhile, the Vadalur police have booked a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 against the school’s Physical Education Teacher Praveen Kumar and the school’s headmaster for gross negligence. Police said the school lacked a proper playground facility. Further investigations are on.

