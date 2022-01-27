Boy held under POCSO Act

RAMANATHAPURAM

27 January 2022 22:14 IST

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl near Keelakarai in the district on Thursday.

The police said that the boy from a village near Sikkal carried the girl, who was playing on the street, to his house and physically abused her on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the complaint by the mother of the girl, Kilakarai All-Women Police arrested the boy under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.