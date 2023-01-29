HamberMenu
Boy from Arakkonam dies of dengue at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai

Three more persons hospitalised with the fever in Ranipet; the Public Health Department has intensified the anti-mosquito drive in the district

January 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
B. Hariharan

B. Hariharan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 14-year-old boy from Arakkonam town in Ranipet district died of dengue at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Saturday evening, with three persons being treated for the fever at the government hospitals in Walajah, Arakkonam and Arcot towns in Ranipet.

Following the death of the boy, the Public Health Department in Ranipet district has launched an anti-mosquito drive, especially in remote villages and congested neighbourhoods in big towns like Melvisharam, Arcot, Sholinghur and Arakkonam. “Based on preliminary reports, it was confirmed that the cause of death was dengue. We have intensified the anti-mosquito drive in the district. Affected persons are going to private hospitals and are hesitant to inform government health officials,” said R. Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Services (Ranipet), told The Hindu.

Around 350 mosquito breeding checkers have been deployed for door-to-door inspections. They have been assigned to check water stagnation and proper storage of water and waste disposal in houses and commercial establishments. Fogging operations are under way in big towns across the district.

Health officials identified the victim as B. Hariharan, a Class IX student at a private school in Arakkonam, who lived in Jothi Nagar in the town. On January 13, Hariharan was treated at a private hospital for fever. Ten days later, his fever returned, accompanied by vomiting and diarrhoea. He was rushed to a private hospital in Perambur in Chennai from where he was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was admitted on January 24 and died on Saturday.

