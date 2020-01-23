Boy found dead near lake bed in Cheyyar

The police recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from a land near Paingkinaru village in Cheyyar on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Karthik, son of Ramakrishnan, was found dead after he went missing on Monday.

The police said that on Monday evening, Karthik, who works in a tea shop, told his parents he was going out to play with friends. When he did not return even after a long time, his parents searched for him. But they could not find him.

On Wednesday, the villagers noticed a boy lying dead near Paingkinaru lake bed and informed the Cheyyar police.

The police personnel visited the spot, identified Karthik and retrieved the body. They sent the body for post-mortem to Cheyyar Government Hospital.

The autopsy report is awaited and once we get it we can come to a conclusion, whether its a suicide or a murder, said an investigating official.