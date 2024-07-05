ADVERTISEMENT

Boy electrocuted in Tiruvarur district; T.N. CM announces solatium

Published - July 05, 2024 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

An official release said the 15-year-old was moving a hoarding when it came into contact with an electric transformer, killing him

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted in Tiruvarur district last week, when the hoardings he was moving came into contact with an electric transformer. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled his death and announced a solatium.

The victim was identified as R. Madhanraj from Kottagacheri village in Thirurameswaram in Koothanallur taluk of Tiruvarur district. He was taken to the Mannargudi government hospital but died on the way there, an official release said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to family of the deceased. He also instructed authorities to ensure medical treatment to another victim of the accident, 19-year-old M. Ruban, who was injured in the accident. He also granted the teenager a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

