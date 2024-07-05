GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy electrocuted in Tiruvarur district; T.N. CM announces solatium

An official release said the 15-year-old was moving a hoarding when it came into contact with an electric transformer, killing him

Published - July 05, 2024 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted in Tiruvarur district last week, when the hoardings he was moving came into contact with an electric transformer. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled his death and announced a solatium.

The victim was identified as R. Madhanraj from Kottagacheri village in Thirurameswaram in Koothanallur taluk of Tiruvarur district. He was taken to the Mannargudi government hospital but died on the way there, an official release said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to family of the deceased. He also instructed authorities to ensure medical treatment to another victim of the accident, 19-year-old M. Ruban, who was injured in the accident. He also granted the teenager a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.