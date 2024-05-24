Boy drowns in temple tank in Tiruvannamalai

A 10-year-old boy, studying in Class VI, drowned in a temple tank in Tiruvannamalai town on Friday.

Police said M. Tarun, along with his friends, had gone to the tank to play where he slipped into the waterbody. On not being able to find his son near the house for long, B. Myilvel, 37, and his wife went in search of the boy. Other boys, who had gone along with Tarun, informed Myilvel about the incident.

Based on an alert from the parents, fire fighters from Tiruvannamalai town retrieved the boy’s body from the tank. A case has been registered by Tiruvannamalai West police. Further investigation is on, police said.

