Boy drowns in Adyar, another missing

CHENNAI

18 November 2021 01:57 IST

A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Adyar river near Nandambakkam on Tuesday and another boy is still untraceable.

The victim was identified as R. Santhoshkumar of Arasu Pannai area who was studying VI standard and the missing boy was identified as P. Harish, who is from the same neighbourhood. On Tuesday afternoon, the boys went to swim in the Adyar.

Passersby, who noticed the boys struggling in the middle of the river, alerted the fire control room and personnel from Saidapet, Teynampet and Guindy rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Santhoshkumar was rescued and rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but he was declared dead. Harish remained missing.

