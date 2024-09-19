Boy dies of dengue near Tirupattur town

A nine-year-old boy from Bommikuppam village, around six km from Tirupattur town, died of dengue fever, prompting the district administration to intensify preventive measures, including fogging, clearing stagnated water in abandoned spots in the affected area on Thursday.

Health officials said that Kaviarasu was studying in Class V in a private school in the village, and his father Udayakumar, 35, was a labourer. Kaviarasu was suffering from high fever after returning from school onSeptember 16. He was admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town. As his health deteriorated, Kaviarasu was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri where he died around 11.30 p.m on Wednesday.

Initial inquiry revealed that after the boy suffered from high fever, Mr. Udayakumar took his son to a quack in the village. The quack reportedly administered an injection to him. The boy and his father returned home. However, as fever remained high, Mr. Udayakumar took his son again to the quack on Tuesday where the boy was said to be given another dose of injection.

As his health detoriated, Kaviarasu was taken to the government hospital in Tirupattur town. “We have been creating awareness among parents that dengue- affected children should not be administered injection as it will further deteriorate their health. Special teams have been to nab the quack,” S. Chitrasena, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tirupatur, told The Hindu.

Health officials said that on an average, 10-15 cases of dengue are reported in Tirupattur district every month. Internal migration especially men to nearby cities like Bengaluru and Chennai and returning to native villages was said to be the reason.

The death of the boy comes weeks after a Class VI girl in Periyakurumbatheru village near Vaniyambadi town died of dengue fever on January 30. Prior to it, a 12-year-old boy died near Vaniyambadi town on January 9.