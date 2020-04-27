Boy dies in wall collapse in Perambalur

A 12-year-old boy died in a wall collapse at Poolambadi village in neighbouring Perambalur district on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as V. Surya, who was a Class VI student. The boy had gone to the bathroom of his thatched house in the morning when the wall collapsed and fell on him. He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital. However, he died on the way.

Police believe that the sudden downpour in the village the previous day could have weakened the wall leading to its collapse. The Arumbavur Police has registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.