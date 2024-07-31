ADVERTISEMENT

Boy dies after javelin pierces his skull; CM announces solatium

Published - July 31, 2024 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy died after a javelin used in sports pierced his skull at a private school campus in Vadalur in Cuddalore district. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The boy, identified as T. Kishore, was a Class X student in a private school at Vadalur in Cuddalore district and a javelin throw practice was under way when one of them pierced the boy’s skull.

The incident happened on July 24 and he was rushed to hospitals in Puducherry and Chennai. The boy eventually died after failing to respond to treatment in Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital on July 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US