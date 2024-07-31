GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy dies after javelin pierces his skull; CM announces solatium

Published - July 31, 2024 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy died after a javelin used in sports pierced his skull at a private school campus in Vadalur in Cuddalore district. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The boy, identified as T. Kishore, was a Class X student in a private school at Vadalur in Cuddalore district and a javelin throw practice was under way when one of them pierced the boy’s skull.

The incident happened on July 24 and he was rushed to hospitals in Puducherry and Chennai. The boy eventually died after failing to respond to treatment in Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital on July 30.

