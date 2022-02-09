Boy arrested for raping minor girl near Udumalpet

He has been sent to Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore

The All Women Police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, the accused was working as a construction worker after completing Class XII and the victim was studying a diploma course in general nursing. Both were living in the same locality and the boy had allegedly raped her multiple times after assuring her that he would marry her.

On Monday, the girl did not return home after completing her training at a private hospital. She returned on Tuesday and told her mother that the accused took her to Palani in Dindigul district and left her at Udumalpet bus terminus, the police said.

Following this, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Udumalpet, based on which the boy was booked under section 366 A (Procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5(l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police nabbed the boy near Udumalpet and sent him to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore later on Tuesday.