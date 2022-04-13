Boxing academy to be set up at Gopalapuram this year

A training academy for boxing will be opened at Gopalapuram in Chennai this year, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

At the question hour, DMK MLA N. Ezhilan (Thousand Lights) requested the government for a training academy for boxing to be opened in his constituency for the benefit of youth.

In response, Mr. Meyyanathan recalled the steps being taken by the government for promoting sports, including the establishment of a sports university on 100 acres at Melakottaiyur. “A training facility for boxing will be set up at Gopalapuram this year,” he said.